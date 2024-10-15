Australia calls its citizens to leave Israel 'now'

Australia has upgraded its travel recommendations for its citizens planning on visiting Israel to "Do No Travel," Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong posted on X/Twitter, on Monday.

Wong explained that Australian citizens "should leave now if its safe to do so."

The Australian Government has serious concerns the security situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories could deteriorate rapidly.Today, we have upgraded Australia's travel advice to Do Not Travel. This means you should leave now if it is safe to do so. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 14, 2024

The decision was made over "serious concerns the security situation in Israel," the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, "could deteriorate rapidly."