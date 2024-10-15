Jerusalem Post
Australia calls its citizens to leave Israel 'now'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Australia has upgraded its travel recommendations for its citizens planning on visiting Israel to "Do No Travel," Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong posted on X/Twitter, on Monday.

Wong explained that Australian citizens "should leave now if its safe to do so."

The decision was made  over "serious concerns the security situation in Israel," the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, "could deteriorate rapidly."

