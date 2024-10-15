Australia imposes sanctions, travel bans against five people linked to Iran's missile program

Australia has imposed financial sanctions against five Iranian people associated with the country's missile program, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong posted on X/Twitter on Monday.

In addition to the sanctions, the Australian government has imposed travel bans on the five Iranians.

Australia is imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on five Iranian individuals contributing to Iran’s missile program.Iran’s missile program poses a material threat to regional and international security. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 14, 2024

Wong emphasized that "Iran’s missile program poses a material threat to regional and international security."