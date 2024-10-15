Jerusalem Post
Australia imposes sanctions, travel bans against five people linked to Iran's missile program

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 15, 2024 09:00

Australia has imposed financial sanctions against five Iranian people associated with the country's missile program, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong posted on X/Twitter on Monday.

In addition to the sanctions, the Australian government has imposed travel bans on the five Iranians.

Wong emphasized that "Iran’s missile program poses a material threat to regional and international security."

Australia calls its citizens to leave Israel 'now'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:43 AM
IDF to conduct siren test at Kibbutz Ruhama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 07:54 AM
South Korea military fires warning shots after North blows up parts of inter-Korean road
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 07:22 AM
Russia defense minister holds 'substantive' talks in China, Russian agencies report
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 07:21 AM
Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu's office says
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 05:58 AM
Aerial strike reported in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 02:40 AM
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in New York
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 01:26 AM
Australia urges citizens to leave Israel citing rising tensions
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 12:46 AM
UK's foreign minister, EU's foreign policy chief condemn Iranian attacks
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 12:00 AM
At least 12 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in Egypt
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 10:12 PM
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France, Germany say
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:54 PM
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users in US- report
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 09:08 PM
IDF tanks cross into Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 06:42 PM
Italian airline ITA cancels flights to Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2024 05:57 PM
US Embassy in Lebanon strongly encourages citizens to leave the country
By REUTERS
10/14/2024 05:19 PM