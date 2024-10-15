Israeli security forces kill two terrorists, arrest three in West Bank counter-terrorism operation

IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet forces conducted a successful counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, eliminating two terrorists and arresting three suspects, the IDF reported on Tuesday.

In the operation, IDF soldiers operated in a building where wanted terrorists were hiding, leading to a gunfire exchange that resulted in the death of an armed terrorist and the apprehension of three individuals linked to terrorism. Simultaneously, reconnaissance forces engaged in a separate encounter in Kabatiya, where they eliminated a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization.

Gun, ammunition, and what might be homemade bottled explosives or incendiary found by the IDF during a counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, 15-Oct-2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Furthermore, the IDF reported that on Tuesday overnight, the IDF and Border Police arrested 20 wanted people across the Central Command area. Moreover, the IDF had uncovered various combat equipment, including weapons, protective gear, and ammunition, while searching in Aqaba, Bitah, and Urif.

Israeli forces suffered no wounds, according to the report.