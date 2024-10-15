Jerusalem Post
Blinken, Austin wrote to Israel about humanitarian situation in Gaza, State Dept says

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 15, 2024 20:50

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote a letter to Israel on Sunday to make clear Washington's concerns about the levels of humanitarian assistance that have been arriving to Gaza, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing that the US knows it is possible to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and that bureaucratic and logistical obstacles can be surmounted.

"We need to see further changes by the government of Israel," Miller said, adding that there are implications under US law and Washington hopes that Israel will make the changes outlined in the letter.

German governing party calls to summon Israeli ambassador over UNIFIL
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:22 PM
High Court: Explain why wounded Gazans are not being evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:18 PM
Wizz Air cancels all Israel flights until January 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 06:32 PM
UK sanctions target Israeli settler outposts in West Bank
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 05:03 PM
Hezbollah says group adopted new calculation so that Israel feels 'pain'
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 03:58 PM
Palestinian from Gaza behind Route 4 attack, in Israel since before war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 03:44 PM
Hezbollah deputy chief: We have the right to attack anywhere in Israel
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 03:33 PM
US says advanced anti-missile system in Israel operational soon
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 02:48 PM
Hezbollah claims to have intercepted an Israeli Hermes drone
By MAARIV
10/15/2024 12:57 PM
Hamas in Turkey behind August attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 11:20 AM
IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet operate in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 10:43 AM
Australia imposes sanctions, travel bans against five Iranians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:58 AM
Australia calls its citizens to leave Israel 'now'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 08:43 AM
IDF to conduct siren test at Kibbutz Ruhama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/15/2024 07:54 AM
South Korea military fires warning shots after North blows up parts of inter-Korean road
By REUTERS
10/15/2024 07:22 AM