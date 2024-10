Security forces thwarted two terror attacks in the West Bank, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Tuesday.

IDF observers identified a suspect near the border fence who was subsequently arrested by IDF troops who arrived on scene and found an M-16 in his possession.

In parallel, troops operating in the Jenin area arrested a wanted person who was planning to carry out an immediate terror attack. Following an exchange of fire, the wanted person was eliminated, the statement noted.