Police eliminates terrorist planning attack during holidays

Undercover Border Police troops in the West Bank killed a terrorist planning an attack against Israeli civilians in the near future, the police reported on Wednesday morning.

The undercover unit ambushed the suspect outside his home. After noticing the troops, the terrorist attempted to flee while firing at the troops. The officers responded with gunfire and grenades, eliminating the terrorist. An M-16 was found in his possession.

During the operation, the undercover team exchanged fire with gunmen who opened fire on them, with no casualties being reported among the forces.

Border Police commander Superintendent Barak Yitzhak, praised the undercover forces for the operation, stating, "When terrorism tries to raise its head, our duty is nothing less than to bring it down! By any means necessary! Last night, thanks to high-quality intelligence from the Shin Bet, you eliminated the terrorist, and because of that, citizens are able to sit safely at the holiday table this evening.

"We face many challenges, but we will continue to act against those who seek to harm us, with courage and determination," he further added. 

