Ukraine urges firm response to N.Korean involvement in war

Ukraine's foreign minister called North Korean involvement in Russia's war in his country a huge threat of escalation and urged allies to respond firmly.

"This is a huge threat of further escalation. We are approaching a new phase, new realities of war," Andrii Sybiha told a briefing on Wednesday.

NATO cannot confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, but the reports are concerning, the military alliance's head Mark Rutte said.

NATO members are "firmly on track" to fulfill a pledge of 40 billion euros ($43.53 billion) in military aid for Ukraine this year, Secretary-General Mark Rutte said, and told reporters that alliance members have committed about half of the promised funding so far.

"I am delighted to report that we are firmly on track to delivering the €40 billion pledged for the coming year,” Rutte said, adding: "I can announce today that NATO allies committed €20.9 billion in military assistance to Ukraine during the first half of 2024, and allies are on track to meet their commitments for the rest of the year."

Rutte also said NATO's new Ukraine mission in the German city of Wiesbaden would become "fully operational" withing the next few months.