Gallant: 'Macron's actions are a disgrace to the French nation'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday in a post on X/Twitter that Macron was a disgrace to his nation in the latest part of the diplomatic spat that began earlier this week.

"French President Macron’s actions are a disgrace to the French nation and the values of the free world, which he claims to uphold," Gallant said.

"France has adopted, and is consistently implementing a hostile policy towards the Jewish people."