Canada condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza infrastructure and UN peacekeepers

Canada on Wednesday notably toughened its tone with Israel, condemning Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure in Gaza and United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon and demanded the attacks stop immediately.

Canada has largely supported Israel's military campaign in Gaza and Lebanon but like some allies is starting to express concern about a humanitarian disaster.

"Canada condemns the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increasing attacks on civilian infrastructure in northern Gaza as well as its attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. These are unacceptable and must immediately stop," it said.

"The increasingly dire humanitarian situation is unacceptable and continues to deteriorate due to a significant decrease of aid allowed into Gaza .. the Palestinian civilian population has been displaced countless times, with nowhere safe to go and is unable to meet its most basic needs."

The statement - issued by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen - reiterated Canada's call for an immediate ceasefire and also condemned attacks by both Hamas and Hezbollah on Israel.