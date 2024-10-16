Jerusalem Post
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend NATO defense ministers meeting on Thursday

By REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend a NATO defense ministers‘ meeting on Thursday, according to NATO's agenda for the day, seen by Reuters.

Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" on Wednesday, calling on his allies to take urgent steps to bolster Kyiv at a precarious moment in a bid to end the war with Russia next year.

US President Joe Biden also spoke to Zelenskiy on Wednesday about efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine and announced a new $425 million military aid package, the White House said.

The security package for Ukraine includes air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions, the White House said in a statement.

