North Korea calls South Korea 'hostile state' indicating constitution change

By REUTERS

North Korea has designated South Korea a "hostile state," its state media said on Thursday, confirming that its national assembly had amended the country's constitution in line with their leader's vow to drop unification as a national goal.

The North's KCNA news agency reported that the military had blasted sections of road and rail links with South Korea on Tuesday as legitimate action taken against a hostile state as defined by its constitution.

Sixty-meter (66-yard) sections of the road and railway on its side of the border that had been laid as crossings were now completely blocked as part of a "phased complete separation of its territory" from the South, it said.

"This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state," KCNA said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and South Korea's, the Republic of Korea.

