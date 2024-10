Rocket sirens sounded in several localities in northern Israel early on Thursday morning, including in the areas of Haifa, Yokne’am, Acre, and the Upper Galilee.

Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, two projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF stated on Thursday morning. One projectile was intercepted by the Israel Air Force, and the other fell in an open area.

This is a developing story.