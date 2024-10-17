Jerusalem Post
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 17, 2024 09:34

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Cairo late on Wednesday for talks with Egyptian officials, the first such visit in years as part of a Middle Eastern tour amid concerns of a wider confrontation in the region with Israel.

Tensions are high in anticipation of the nature of an expected Israeli attack on Iran in retaliation for Iran's missile attack on October 1. That followed a rapidly spiralling conflict between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived for "important talks with Egypt's high ranking officials that will be held tomorrow [Thursday]," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, after stops in countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have generally been fraught in recent decades but the two countries have stepped up high-level diplomatic contacts since the eruption of the Gaza crisis last year as Egypt tried to play a mediating role.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty traveled to Tehran in July to attend the country's presidential inauguration.



