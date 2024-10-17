Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza situation

By REUTERS

The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday appeared to criticize the United States giving Israel one month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying that during that time, too many people would die.

"The US has been saying to Israel that they have to improve humanitarian support to Gaza, but they gave one month delay. One month delay at the current pace of people being killed. It's too many people," Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels, adding that the situation was a "catastrophe."

Israel must take steps over the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face potential restrictions on US military aid, US officials said on Wednesday, in the strongest such warning since Israel's war with Hamas began a year ago.

German warship shot down drone off Lebanon, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 12:12 PM
Germany's Scholz: we will help Israel defend itself with weapons
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:24 AM
Action needed on Ukraine's NATO membership, Estonia says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 10:35 AM
Residents of Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, told to evacuate by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 10:22 AM
Leaders of US, Germany, France, Britain to meet in Berlin on Friday
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:48 AM
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:33 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Biden discussed long-range weapons, victory plan
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:29 AM
Russia attacks energy sites in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 08:33 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Haifa, across northern Israel early on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:45 AM
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:38 AM
North Korea calls South Korea 'hostile state'
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:14 AM
Israeli woman hurt after rushing to shelter during rocket sirens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
10/17/2024 03:59 AM
Israeli strike targets Syria's Latakia, Syrian state media reports
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:15 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 02:37 AM
Possible drone infiltration reported in the Negev, southern Israel
By MAARIV , WALLA!
10/17/2024 01:20 AM