Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France says conditions of citizens held in Iran unacceptable

By REUTERS

France's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the conditions that three of its nationals were being held hostage in by Iran were unacceptable, and that Paris continued to work to secure their immediate release.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met the families of the three citizens on Thursday, deputy spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement, adding that they were being "held hostage."

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.

IAF strikes terrorists meeting in a former school in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 02:28 PM
Hezbollah MP says Israel has not captured any villages in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 02:16 PM
EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:43 AM
Germany's Scholz: we will help Israel defend itself with weapons
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:24 AM
Action needed on Ukraine's NATO membership, Estonia says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 10:35 AM
Leaders of US, Germany, France, Britain to meet in Berlin on Friday
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:48 AM
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:33 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Biden discussed long-range weapons, victory plan
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:29 AM
Russia attacks energy sites in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 08:33 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Haifa, across northern Israel early on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:45 AM
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:38 AM
North Korea calls South Korea 'hostile state'
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:14 AM
Israeli woman hurt after rushing to shelter during rocket sirens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
10/17/2024 03:59 AM
Israeli strike targets Syria's Latakia, Syrian state media reports
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:15 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 02:37 AM