Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says

By REUTERS

Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

After Iran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do.

"We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure," Ryabkov was quoted by TASS as saying.

"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ​​ensuring nuclear safety."

It was not clear in what form Moscow had conveyed such a message to Israel.

Hamas denies using school in Jabalia for fighting purposes
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:28 PM
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after warnings
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:14 PM
France says conditions of citizens held in Iran unacceptable
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 02:30 PM
Hezbollah MP says Israel has not captured any villages in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 02:16 PM
EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:43 AM
Germany's Scholz: we will help Israel defend itself with weapons
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:24 AM
Action needed on Ukraine's NATO membership, Estonia says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 10:35 AM
Leaders of US, Germany, France, Britain to meet in Berlin on Friday
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:48 AM
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:33 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Biden discussed long-range weapons, victory plan
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:29 AM
Russia attacks energy sites in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 08:33 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Haifa, across northern Israel early on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:45 AM
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:38 AM
North Korea calls South Korea 'hostile state'
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:14 AM
Israeli woman hurt after rushing to shelter during rocket sirens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , MAARIV
10/17/2024 03:59 AM