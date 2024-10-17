Russia tells Israel to not even consider attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, TASS says

Russia is warning Israel to not even consider striking Iranian nuclear facilities, state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

After Iran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do.

"We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn, to caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of a strike on (Iranian) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure," Ryabkov was quoted by TASS as saying.

"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete negation of all existing principles in the area of ​​ensuring nuclear safety."

It was not clear in what form Moscow had conveyed such a message to Israel.