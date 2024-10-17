Threats made to buildings in Beirut deemed to be fake -Lebanese security source

Threats made to buildings in downtown Beirut on Thursday, including to the offices of Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV and the Norwegian embassy, are deemed to have been fake, a Lebanese security source and a diplomatic source told Reuters.

Al Jazeera earlier said that its downtown Beirut office had been evacuated after the building received several warnings, without saying who issued them. Norway's embassy was also evacuated following a "bomb threat," the Norwegian foreign ministry said.

"We can confirm that the building where the Norwegian embassy in Beirut is located has received a bomb threat today," the Norwegian ministry said in an emailed statement.

"Only a few Norwegian diplomats are now in Beirut, and everyone at the embassy is safe and sound," it added.