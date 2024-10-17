Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN seeks probe into reported mass killing of Afghans migrating to Iran

By REUTERS

The United Nations' mission in Afghanistan called on Thursday for an investigation into reports that a large group of Afghan migrants had been shot and killed on the Afghanistan-Iran border.

Afghan media outlets including Tolo News, citing witnesses, said more than 200 Afghan migrants who entered Iran illegally were attacked on Iranian territory, and that dozens had been killed and injured.

Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, denied the reports of the "death of dozens of illegal nationals" in a post on X.

Tolo News quoted an "Iranian human rights organization" saying that Iranian border guards had attacked the migrants.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has not confirmed the incident and said it was investigating.

US offering some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:52 PM
Norway says its embassy in Beirut evacuated over bomb threat
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:46 PM
Russia tells Israel to not attack Iranian nuclear facililties
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:29 PM
Hamas denies using school in Jabalia for fighting purposes
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:28 PM
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after warnings
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:14 PM
France says conditions of citizens held in Iran unacceptable
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 02:30 PM
Hezbollah MP says Israel has not captured any villages in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 02:16 PM
EU's Borrell questions US giving Israel one month to improve Gaza
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:43 AM
Germany's Scholz: we will help Israel defend itself with weapons
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:24 AM
Action needed on Ukraine's NATO membership, Estonia says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 10:35 AM
Leaders of US, Germany, France, Britain to meet in Berlin on Friday
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:48 AM
Iran's foreign minister makes rare trip to Egypt
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:33 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Biden discussed long-range weapons, victory plan
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:29 AM
Russia attacks energy sites in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 08:33 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Haifa, across northern Israel early on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:45 AM