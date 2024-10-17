UN seeks probe into reported mass killing of Afghans migrating to Iran

The United Nations' mission in Afghanistan called on Thursday for an investigation into reports that a large group of Afghan migrants had been shot and killed on the Afghanistan-Iran border.

Afghan media outlets including Tolo News, citing witnesses, said more than 200 Afghan migrants who entered Iran illegally were attacked on Iranian territory, and that dozens had been killed and injured.

Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, denied the reports of the "death of dozens of illegal nationals" in a post on X.

Tolo News quoted an "Iranian human rights organization" saying that Iranian border guards had attacked the migrants.

Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has not confirmed the incident and said it was investigating.