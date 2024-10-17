FM Katz gives first official confirmation of Sinwar's death

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar creates an opening for the immediate release of the remaining 101 hostages, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a message he sent to his global counterparts on Thursday night.

“Sinwar’s assassination creates a possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and could lead to a new reality in Gaza - without Hamas and without Iranian control,” Katz said.

“This is a great military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the evil axis of extreme Islam led by Iran.

“Israel needs your support and assistance now more than ever to advance these important goals together,” Katz stated.