US Vice President Harris says 'justice has been served' with Hamas' Sinwar killed

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday called Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a step toward progress towards eliminating the threat Hamas poses to Israel after Israel confirmed it had killed the terrorist group's leader.

"Justice has been served," Harris told reporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, "and the world is a better place for it."

"Sinwar was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people, including the victims of October 7 and hostages killed in Gaza."

"This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza," Harris said.

"Today, I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief." A pro-Palestinian protester holds up a portrait of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar outside of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in New York City, U.S., August 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

A blow to Hamas

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that work needed to be done to ensure the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "actually does deal the kind of long-term blow to Hamas that all of us would like to see."

Sullivan, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's objectives had not been reached as hostages taken by Hamas last year were not yet home.