US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department

By REUTERS

The United States wants to kickstart talks on a proposal to achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, which he called a "seismic event."

Miller told a regular press briefing that Sinwar had been the "chief obstacle" to reaching an end to the war, which began when Sinwar orchestrated an attack on southern Israel in which Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.

The Biden administration has worked unsuccessfully for months with mediators Qatar and Egypt to try to reach a deal that would see Israel cease operations in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages taken by Hamas in the attack just over a year ago.

