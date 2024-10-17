Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

US Secretary of State Austin briefed on Sinwar assassination, discuses hostages with Gallant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was briefed on the IDF assassination of former Hamas head Yahya Sinwar on Thursday in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Defense Ministry Office announced following the call.

According to the Defense Ministry Office, Gallant discussed with Austin the "intense exchanges of fire between IDF troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, which led to the elimination of several senior operatives, among them the leader of the organization and planner of the October 7th massacre [Sinwar]."

Furthermore, Gallant reportedly stressed to Austin his commitment to ensuring that the hostages currently held in Hamas captivity in Gaza would be returned to Israel.

