Some 15 rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Some 15 rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, the military said on Friday morning, following the sirens that sounded in Acre and the Haifa bayside suburbs area.

The military added that some of the rockets had been intercepted while impacts had also been noted.

Starting at 6:58 a.m. local time, sirens blared in Kiryat Bialik, Kabri, and Kfar Masaryk, among other locations.  

In a separate incident, the IDF stated that overnight, the Israel Air Force intercepted a drone inside Israel's maritime territory, with no injuries being reported.

No alerts were triggered in accordance with directives. 



