Hezbollah rocket impacts in open area in northern Israel, no sirens sound

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A rocket fired from Lebanon on Friday impacted in an open area in northern Israel, the military said, adding that no sirens had sounded in accordance with directives. 

The military added that it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" that crossed into Israeli territory, following the sirens that sounded starting at 09:41 a.m. in Rosh Hanikra. 

The IDF intercepted an additional aerial target launched from Lebanon, which approached Israeli territory, following the sirens that sounded in Western Galilee, starting at 09:07 a.m. local time.

The IDF further stated that alerts had been triggered for fear of falling shrapnel. 

Lebanese PM says he rejects Iranian interference in a Lebanese matter
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 11:10 AM
Some 15 rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 07:40 AM
Russia to test readiness of nuclear missile unit, RIA says
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:23 AM
Lebanese Hezbollah announces new, 'escalating' phase in war with Israel
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 01:25 AM
US Secretary of State Austin briefed on Sinwar assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 11:51 PM
Macron urges Israel to halt Lebanon operations
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:32 PM
US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:19 PM
No US role in Israel operation that killed Hamas leader, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:12 PM
US security adviser: Work needed to ensure Hamas is dealt long-term blow
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:45 PM
IDF confirms death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:56 PM
FM Katz: Sinwar’s death creates opening for an immediate hostage deal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
10/17/2024 07:48 PM
FM Katz gives first official confirmation of Sinwar's death
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
10/17/2024 07:42 PM
Hamas sources say indications suggest that Sinwar has been killed
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 07:16 PM
US sanctions Iran-backed Houthi shipping network
By HANNAH SARISOHN
10/17/2024 06:19 PM
US offering some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:52 PM