Hezbollah rocket impacts in open area in northern Israel, no sirens sound

A rocket fired from Lebanon on Friday impacted in an open area in northern Israel, the military said, adding that no sirens had sounded in accordance with directives.

The military added that it had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" that crossed into Israeli territory, following the sirens that sounded starting at 09:41 a.m. in Rosh Hanikra.

The IDF intercepted an additional aerial target launched from Lebanon, which approached Israeli territory, following the sirens that sounded in Western Galilee, starting at 09:07 a.m. local time.

The IDF further stated that alerts had been triggered for fear of falling shrapnel.