IDF issues evacuation warnings to several southern Lebanon villages

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of some southern Lebanese villages to evacuate to areas north of the Awali river in a post to X/Twitter on Friday.

"The IDF has no intention of harming you. For your own safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Awali River. To ensure your own safety, you must evacuate without delay," the post read.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان #جنوب_لبنان في القرى التالية: قوزح, بيت ليف, ياطر, جبل البطم, زبقين, مروحين, شيحين, أم توته, بستان, الزلوطية، يارين, الظاهرية, مطمورة, مجدل زون, شمعا, طير حرفا, أبو شاش, الجبّين, بياض، المنصوري, كفرا, علما الشعب, الناقورهنشاطات حزب الله الارهابي… pic.twitter.com/zkHTeMVwQx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 18, 2024

"Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, facilities, or weapons is putting his life in danger," Adraee added, further noting, "You are prohibited from going south."