UN accuses Israel of using 'war-like' tactics in West Bank

By REUTERS

The United Nations humanitarian office on Friday denounced Israel's use of what it described as "war-like" tactics against Palestinians in the West Bank, saying nine Palestinians had been killed there in a week.

"Israeli forces have been using lethal, war-like tactics in the West Bank, raising serious concerns over excessive use of force and deepening people's humanitarian needs," spokesperson Jens Laerke told reporters at a Geneva press briefing, saying that nine people had been killed between Oct. 8-14, including one child.

Laerke added that the IDF had accused most of those killed of being involved in attacking Israelis.

