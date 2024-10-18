Iraqi security forces kill four ISIS terrorists, including senior leader in strike - CENTCOM

Iraqi security forces eliminated four ISIS members, including a senior leader in the terror group, in an airstrike on Northeast Iraq on Monday, CENTCOM confirmed on Friday.

Iraqi Security Forces, Partnered With CJTF-OIR, Conducted Targeted Strike that Killed ISIS Senior Leader pic.twitter.com/la04r3nbKT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 18, 2024

The ISIS official, Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih al-Bajjari, was the terror group's most senior figure in Iraq.

Assessments after the strike found no evidence of civilian casualties although suicide belts and numerous weapons were discovered, CENTCOM reported.