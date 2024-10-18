Jerusalem Post
Iraqi security forces kill four ISIS terrorists, including senior leader in strike - CENTCOM

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iraqi security forces eliminated four ISIS members, including a senior leader in the terror group, in an airstrike on Northeast Iraq on Monday, CENTCOM confirmed on Friday.

The ISIS official, Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih al-Bajjari, was the terror group's most senior figure in Iraq. 

Assessments after the strike found no evidence of civilian casualties although suicide belts and numerous weapons were discovered, CENTCOM reported.

