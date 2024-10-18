'Martyrs live forever': Iran's FM salutes Sinwar's 'beautifully pictured' fate

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi praised the eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on social media on Friday, a day after the terrorist leader was killed, claiming that his death would inspire future martyrs for the "liberation of Palestine."

"Yahya Sinwar did not fear death but sought martyrdom in Gaza. He bravely fought to the very end on the battlefield. His fate - beautifully pictured in his last image - is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and non-Palestinian," he wrote on X/Twitter. "We, and countless others around the world, salute his selfless struggle for liberation of the Palestinian people. Martyrs live forever, and the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever."