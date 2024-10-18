Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Martyrs live forever': Iran's FM salutes Sinwar's 'beautifully pictured' fate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi praised the eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on social media on Friday, a day after the terrorist leader was killed, claiming that his death would inspire future martyrs for the "liberation of Palestine."

"Yahya Sinwar did not fear death but sought martyrdom in Gaza. He bravely fought to the very end on the battlefield. His fate - beautifully pictured in his last image - is not a deterrent but a source of inspiration for resistance fighters across the region, Palestinian and non-Palestinian," he wrote on X/Twitter. "We, and countless others around the world, salute his selfless struggle for liberation of the Palestinian people. Martyrs live forever, and the cause for liberation of Palestine from occupation is more alive than ever."

Iraqi security forces kill four ISIS terrorists, including senior leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 03:39 PM
Berlin pushes for ceasefire after death of Hamas leader Sinwar
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 12:58 PM
UN accuses Israel of using 'war-like' tactics in West Bank
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 12:46 PM
IDF issues evacuation warnings to several southern Lebanon villages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 12:24 PM
Hezbollah rocket impacts in open area in northern Israel, no sirens soun
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 10:58 AM
Some 15 rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 07:40 AM
Russia to test readiness of nuclear missile unit, RIA says
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:23 AM
Lebanese Hezbollah announces new, 'escalating' phase in war with Israel
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 01:25 AM
US Secretary of State Austin briefed on Sinwar assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 11:51 PM
Macron urges Israel to halt Lebanon operations
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:32 PM
US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:19 PM
No US role in Israel operation that killed Hamas leader, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:12 PM
US security adviser: Work needed to ensure Hamas is dealt long-term blow
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:45 PM
IDF confirms death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:56 PM
FM Katz: Sinwar’s death creates opening for an immediate hostage deal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
10/17/2024 07:48 PM