Around 30 humanitarian aid trucks enter the northern Gaza Strip on Friday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Approximately 30 trucks containing humanitarian aid, including food, water, medical equipment, and shelter equipment were transferred to the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, Israeli media reported. 

The humanitarian aid was transferred on behalf of the international community, which arrived through the Ashdod Port and entered Gaza through the Erez crossing. 

Israeli media cited the IDF, which stated that the aid underwent security checks and reiterated the military's compliance with international law. 

