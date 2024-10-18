Following the sirens that were activated at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the areas of Haifa Bay and the Upper Galilee, three projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted by the Israel Air Force, the military stated on Friday evening.
IAF intercepts three projectiles launched from Lebanon towards Haifa, Upper Galilee
By REUTERS10/18/2024 07:11 PM
