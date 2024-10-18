Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu orders increase in Gaza aid to 250 humanitarian aid trucks per day - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ordered to increase the amount of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip to 250 trucks a day, KAN reported on Friday evening. 

Israel's cabinet is expected to discuss aid to Gaza next week, as well as finding a contractor company that would be the body charged with distributing aid in Gaza, KAN noted in their report. 

This report comes following the US's warning that military aid could be restricted unless Israel improves the humanitarian situation in Gaza. 

