Trump says Sinwar death makes peace easier, adds he'll speak soon to Netanyahu

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that the death of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas's leader Yahya Sinwar would make prospects of peace easier in Gaza.

"I think it makes it easier," Trump said about potential peace in Gaza after Sinwar's death. Trump made the remarks to reporters as he arrived in Detroit.

Trump also said he plans to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon. He praised the Israeli leader as doing a good job while attacking President Joe Biden's administration.

"He's called me. I haven't spoken to him. I'm going to speak to him probably now," Trump said. "Biden is trying to hold him back….and he probably should be doing the opposite actually."