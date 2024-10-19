Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mexico's navy arrests 23 people in record drugs bust

By REUTERS

Mexico's navy said on Friday it had arrested 23 people in its largest-ever drugs bust, seizing some 8.4 thousand kilograms of illicit cargo in an operation off the country's southwestern Pacific coast.

"This represents the largest quantity of drugs seized in a maritime operation, without precedent in the history of the institution," the navy said in a statement.

The navy also seized 8.7 thousand liters of fuel and six boats of the coast near Lazaro Cardenas, in Michoacan state, and further south off the coast of Guerrero state.

"The 23 detainees, who were read their rights, as well as the six boats, the presumed drugs and the fuel, were handed over to the competent authorities for integration into the corresponding investigation," the navy added.

The seized assets are worth at least $100 million, it said.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
UAV from Syria hits Golan Heights, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 04:35 AM
Over 30 killed in heavy strikes in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 12:50 AM
Turkish foreign minister expresses condolences to Hamas
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 11:16 PM
Donald Trump praises Yahya Sinwar's death, plans to speak with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 10:29 PM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target approaching Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 09:21 PM
Netanyahu orders increase in Gaza aid to 250 aid trucks a day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 09:12 PM
IAF intercepts three projectiles launched from Lebanon to Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 07:31 PM
Biden: Possible to work towards ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza will be harder
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 07:11 PM
Iranian-backed militias in Iraq claim to attack Israeli targets - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 06:05 PM
Putin: Compromises between Iran and Israel possible
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:50 PM
Five soldiers seriously wounded fighting in Gaza, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 05:39 PM
Around 30 humanitarian aid trucks enter northern Gaza on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 05:34 PM
Putin: Palestinian leader Abbas invited to BRICS summit in Russia
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 05:09 PM
Iran FM says Yahya Sinwar's death will inspire martyrs for 'Palestine'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 04:07 PM
Iraqi security forces kill four ISIS terrorists, including senior leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 03:39 PM