A 34-year-old Moroccan man was stabbed several times in the neck in an attack in Essen, Germany, on Friday night, Bild reported on Saturday morning.

The attacker, according to witnesses, shouted "I'll kill you" in Arabic before stabbing the victim.

The victim is reportedly undergoing surgery for the wounds he sustained. Bild added that the suspect remains at large.

The German city recently saw 31 people wounded in a series of arson and ramming attacks by a Machete-wielding Syrian national.