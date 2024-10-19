Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei calls Yahya Sinwar 'heroic' after being 'martyred'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar "heroic" on Saturday morning in a post on X/Twitter following the Palestinian arch-terrorist's elimination by the IDF.

"In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful," the Iranian autocrat wrote. "Dear Muslim nations! Dear courageous youth of the region! The heroic mujahid, Commander Yahya #alSinwar, has joined his martyred comrades."

Sinwar was killed by the IDF in Tel Sultan in Rafah on Wednesday in an unplanned operation.