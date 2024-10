The Israel Police arrested 12 suspects following a report of a fight involving gunfire, which took place on Saturday morning in Tel Aviv.

The incident involved foreign nationals from Eritrea.

In the police search that led to the arrest of the 12, knives and shotguns were seized at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

A gunshot slightly wounded one person involved in the fight, and another person was lightly hurt from a cut - both of whom were evacuated to receive medical treatment.