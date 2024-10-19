Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran hosts joint naval drills with Russia and Oman in Indian Ocean, state media reports

By REUTERS

Naval drills hosted by Iran with the participation of Russia and Oman and observed by nine other countries began in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, Iran's state TV said.

The exercises, dubbed "IMEX 2024," are aimed at boosting "collective security in the region, expand multilateral cooperation, and display the goodwill and capabilities to safeguard peace, friendship and maritime security," the English-language Press TV said.

Participants would practice tactics to ensure international maritime trade security, protect maritime routes, enhance humanitarian measures and exchange information on rescue and relief operations, it said.

The exercises coincide with heightened tensions in the region as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza rages and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels retaliate by launching attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

In response to regional tensions with the United States, Iran has increased its military cooperation with Russia and China.

Two killed in Israeli strike north of Lebanon's capital
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 10:27 AM
Iran FM: Anyone who assists Israel to attack Iran to be held accountable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:52 AM
Drone launched towards Caesarea intended to hit Netanyahu's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:46 AM
Israel Police arrest 12 for involvement in fight, shooting in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 09:44 AM
Supreme Leader Khamenei calls Sinwar 'heroic' in response to his death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 08:27 AM
'I'll kill you,' man shouts in Arabic before stabbing attack in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 07:54 AM
Saudi media offices in Baghdad ransacked by pro-Iraq militia group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 07:27 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion alarms sound in central Israel
By WALLA!
10/19/2024 06:34 AM
Mexico's navy arrests 23 people in record drugs bust
By REUTERS
10/19/2024 05:59 AM
Over 30 killed in heavy strikes in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 12:50 AM
Turkish foreign minister expresses condolences to Hamas
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 11:16 PM
Donald Trump praises Yahya Sinwar's death, plans to speak with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 10:29 PM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target approaching Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 09:21 PM
Netanyahu orders increase in Gaza aid to 250 aid trucks a day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 09:12 PM
IAF intercepts three projectiles launched from Lebanon to Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2024 07:31 PM