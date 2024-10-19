Jerusalem Post
Over 10,000 humanitarian aid packages airdropped to Gaza by 13 countries in recent months

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An airdrop operation of 81 food packages was completed on Saturday in the area of Khan Yunis, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced. 

This marks the latest of over 10,00 packages, which include food and medical supplies, that have been airdropped in recent months through 141 airdrop missions across the Gaza Strip. 

These operations were coordinated with 13 different countries, including France, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, the US, the UK, Germany, and others, along with the IDF, COGAT reported. 

