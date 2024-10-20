IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target above Haifa maritime territory

The Israel Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target above Israeli maritime territory in the Haifa area, the military said on Sunday morning, adding that no alerts had sounded in accordance with directives.

Earlier on Sunday, following the alerts that sounded in the Golan area starting at 04:21 a.m. local time, the military said it had intercepted a suspicious aerial target that had crossed into Israeli territory from the East and had impacted in an open field. No injuries were reported in the incident.