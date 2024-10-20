Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, PM's office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated what he has also said publicly: Israel takes into account the issues the US administration raises, but in the end, will make its decisions based on its national interests," it said.

Trump, speaking later to reporters in Philadelphia, said he had had "a very nice call" with Netanyahu on Saturday.

The Israeli leader had asked his opinion about what to do with Iran, he said. Israel is pondering its military reaction to recent Iranian missile strikes.

"He was asking what I thought. And I just said you do what you have to do," Trump said.