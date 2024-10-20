Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, PM's office says

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2024 20:32

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with former US President Donald Trump, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated what he has also said publicly: Israel takes into account the issues the US administration raises, but in the end, will make its decisions based on its national interests," it said.

Trump, speaking later to reporters in Philadelphia, said he had had "a very nice call" with Netanyahu on Saturday.

The Israeli leader had asked his opinion about what to do with Iran, he said. Israel is pondering its military reaction to recent Iranian missile strikes.

"He was asking what I thought. And I just said you do what you have to do," Trump said.

WHO says it has certified Egypt as malaria free
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 08:02 PM
Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar meets with Egyptian Intelligence Head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 06:26 PM
IDF shoots down drone smuggling weapons from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 05:34 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 04:58 PM
Israel FM to begin legal action against French decision on arms fair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 04:56 PM
Lebanese AF: Three soldiers killed by Israeli strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 03:36 PM
Sudanese army welcomes first defection of RSF central commander
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 03:30 PM
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:32 PM
UN condemns Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya
By REUTERS
10/20/2024 02:01 PM
Nine injured in multi-car crash on Route 444
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 12:56 PM
Iranian woman killed in Lebanon strike, Iranian embassy claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 12:45 PM
IAF eliminates three Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 10:28 AM
Hamas interested in returning Sinwar's body to Gaza, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 08:25 AM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target above Haifa maritime territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2024 07:58 AM
Security Cabinet to convene Sunday at 19:30
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2024 11:40 PM