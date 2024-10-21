Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Israel tells US conditions for end of war with Hezbollah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel delivered a document of principles to the United States last week, containing its conditions for a diplomatic solution that would end the war with Hezbollah and allow displaced civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes, Walla reported on Monday, citing two Israeli and Two American officials.

According to one Israeli official, one of Israel's demands is that the IDF be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure in the areas of southern Lebanon that are close to the border. The report did not specify what that means.

Israel also demanded freedom of operation for the IAF in Lebanese airspace, the official added.

This is a developing story.

