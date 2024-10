The IDF intercepted some of the 25 rockets launched from Lebanon toward the Upper, Western and Central Galilee areas between 08:22-08:23, the military confirmed on Monday morning.

Some of the rockets were allowed to fall in open areas.

No injuries were reported.

The military also confirmed that it determined sirens in Neot Mordechai at 8:35 am, indicating a possible hostile aircraft infiltration, to be a false identification.