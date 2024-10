With the opening of the trading week, and after a night of attacks in Lebanon, the dollar jumped by more than 1.5% and now trades at around NIS 3.76.

The euro also jumped by 1.5% and reached a rate of NIS 4.08.

The weakening of the shekel comes after a night of intense attacks in Lebanon's capital city Beirut, which were mainly aimed at the targets of al-Qard al-Hassan, Hezbollah's economic institution. Hezbollah has since continued to attack northern Israel.