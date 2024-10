Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had discussed air defenses and the topic of striking deep into Russia with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to Kyiv.

"Additionally, we focused on efforts to increase the production of strike drones, cruise missiles, artillery shells, and air defense systems," Zelensky wrote on X.

He added that Austin shared plans with him about convening the next Ramstein meeting after one scheduled for October was postponed.