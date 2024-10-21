White House won't say if Israeli attack plans hacked or leaked, Biden 'deeply concerned'

President Biden is "deeply concerned" about the classified documents regarding Israel's plans for its retaliation against Iran that found their way into the public sphere, National Security communications spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday afternoon.

The White House is not able to say at the moment whether the documents were leaked or hacked.

"You can rest assured that he will be actively monitoring the progress of the investigative effort to figure out how this happened," Kirby said.

The White House doesn't have any indication at this point that additional documents will be made public like the ones made public over the weekend, Kirby added.

"But here is what's important: we're obviously keenly focused on what happened here, learning how it happened, and preventing it from happening again," Kirby said. "And, in the course of that investigative work, we are certainly going to keep our antenna up and our eyes open for any potential future disclosures."

Kirby said the US has been in touch with Israel regarding this "public disclosure" of documents.

US investigates document leak

He maintained it's up to Israel to speak to its retaliation plans against Iran and refused to elaborate on Biden's comments from late last week indicating he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to an agreement that Israel would not target Iranian nuclear and energy sites.

Kirby was pressed for updates on conversations regarding a diplomatic outcome in Gaza in the wake of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's killing.

According to Kirby, the Israelis understand that finding a diplomatic path forward remains Biden's top priority.

According to Kirby, the Israelis understand that finding a diplomatic path forward remains Biden's top priority.

"We've had some initial conversations in the wake of Mr. Sinwar's killing," Kirby said. "Of course, I cannot sit here today and tell you that negotiations are about to restart in Doha or Cairo or anywhere else for that matter. But yes, we have started to begin to think about it here, and had some initial conversations with our Israeli counterparts."

On Gaza, Kirby noted an uptick of aid entering the strip over the last few days since the administration sent the Israeli government a letter warning of improper protocol with US and international law regarding humanitarian aid.

Kirby said 120 trucks have made it into Northern Gaza over the past week which is good, but not not enough. He also said there's plenty of trucks waiting to enter the Kerem Shalom crossing but are not able to because of armed gangs and criminal groups.

We need to see what we can do to "reduce that pressure down in Kerem shalom so that that aid can get in," he said.

Kirby also said the administration continues to engage in "intensive diplomacy" in Lebanon to "see what can be done to try and find a path to a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah"

Kirby added that US special envoy Amos Hochstein was in Beirut at the time of his briefing to continue those negotiations.