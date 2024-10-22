Palestinians met requirements for Israel to extend banking waiver, source says

Israel's requirements for the indemnification needed to allow Israeli banks to continue conducting transactions with Palestinian banks have been met by the Palestinian authorities, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source said technical experts argue that this should warrant an extension of a current indemnification—set to lapse on Oct. 31—for at least a year to avert an economic crisis in the West Bank.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, who last month warned Israel that allowing the banking relationships to lapse would put its own security at risk, spoke on Monday with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, according to the source. They discussed security and economic issues, as well as the authority's efforts to improve its anti-money-laundering and countering-the-financing-of-terrorism regime.

Adeyemo noted the authority's progress on the issue, including completing key milestones for assessing risks within its jurisdiction and bolstering effective compliance with international standards, the source said.