Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinians met requirements for Israel to extend banking waiver, source says

By REUTERS

Israel's requirements for the indemnification needed to allow Israeli banks to continue conducting transactions with Palestinian banks have been met by the Palestinian authorities, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source said technical experts argue that this should warrant an extension of a current indemnification—set to lapse on Oct. 31—for at least a year to avert an economic crisis in the West Bank.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, who last month warned Israel that allowing the banking relationships to lapse would put its own security at risk, spoke on Monday with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, according to the source. They discussed security and economic issues, as well as the authority's efforts to improve its anti-money-laundering and countering-the-financing-of-terrorism regime.

Adeyemo noted the authority's progress on the issue, including completing key milestones for assessing risks within its jurisdiction and bolstering effective compliance with international standards, the source said.

US Treasury official speaks to Palestinian Authority PM about economic s
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 01:31 AM
Fire breaks out in Syria's Homs refinery, state TV says
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 12:23 AM
Some 170 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Monday, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 11:14 PM
Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US support for attack on Iran
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 10:56 PM
Iran tells UN: Biden has signaled US approval, support for attack on Ira
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 10:52 PM
Heavy strike heard near Beirut's southern suburbs - witnesses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 10:41 PM
US says 'dangerous' move for North Korea to send troops to Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 10:29 PM
White House calls on all parties to cooperate on aid distribution
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 09:45 PM
US investigating IDF unit over human rights allegations, Axios reports
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 08:26 PM
Gallant declared 'Hezbollah's bank' to be a terror organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 07:49 PM
Explosions heard in the central, Sharon areas, civilians say
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/21/2024 06:40 PM
KDP emerges as leading party in Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary elections
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 06:22 PM
Saudi Arabia calls to hold Israel accountable for going up Temple Mount
By BAR SHEFER
10/21/2024 05:32 PM
Explosion heard in Damascus' Mazzeh area, one killed
By REUTERS
10/21/2024 05:23 PM
Hostage families file complaint with Lahav 433 on false hostage rescues
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2024 05:21 PM