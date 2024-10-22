IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon

The Israel Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Tuesday after the alerts that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle starting at 12:26 a.m. local time.

The military added that sirens had sounded for fear of falling shrapnel.

Following the alerts that sounded in the northern Golan Heights starting at 12:51 a.m., an additional suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from the East impacted in an open area, the military noted, adding that the target had been under IDF surveillance.

No injuries were reported in the incident.