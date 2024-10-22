Police disarm explosive in Petah Tikva, thwarting potential 'serious criminal incident'

Police disarmed an explosive device that had been placed on the fence of a building in Petah Tikva, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Following a report about a suspicious object in the area, police and bomb disposal personnel arrived at the scene.

The police indicated that "following the operation, the officers transferred the findings for further evidence processing at the forensic laboratories of the Israel Police, as part of an investigation that was opened to examine the background and circumstances."

The police had confirmed that a "serious criminal incident was averted."