IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, issued an urgent warning to Al-Hosh residents in southern Lebanon on Tuesday morning.

"The IDF is about to carry out operations in your village and does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters outside the village of Al-Hosh. Anyone found near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities, or their weapons endangers their life," Adraee's warning read.