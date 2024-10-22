Yemen's Houthis claim to target military base in Tel Aviv with ballistic missiles

Yemen's Houthis claimed to have targeted an Israeli military base in Tel Aviv with ballistic and cruise missiles, the Houthi-owned Yemeni news outlet Al-Masirah reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Houthis claimed that missiles successfully reached their target, "bypassing the American and Israeli interception systems," in a statement shared by Al-Masirah.

"This operation comes as a victory for the just cause of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in support of their resistance," the Houthis added.