Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis claim to target military base in Tel Aviv with ballistic missiles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Yemen's Houthis claimed to have targeted an Israeli military base in Tel Aviv with ballistic and cruise missiles, the Houthi-owned Yemeni news outlet Al-Masirah reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Houthis claimed that missiles successfully reached their target, "bypassing the American and Israeli interception systems," in a statement shared by Al-Masirah.

"This operation comes as a victory for the just cause of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in support of their resistance," the Houthis added.

Donald Trump 'confirms' Israel attack plan on Truth Social
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 03:50 PM
Hezbollah rakes responsibility for drone strike on PM's home
By MAARIV
10/22/2024 02:45 PM
Islamic State commander for Iraq killed, premier says
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 02:05 PM
IDF Arabic spokesperson issues urgent warning to Al-Hosh residents
By MAARIV
10/22/2024 11:34 AM
Police disarm explosive in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 11:14 AM
At least 13 dead, 57 wounded after Israeli strike near Beirut hospital
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 11:00 AM
Son of founder of modern Singapore says he is now a political refugee
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 09:46 AM
Before attacking in Leahia: The IDF distributes flyers
By MAARIV
10/22/2024 09:31 AM
IDF evacuates Israeli civilians visiting Joseph's Tomb in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 08:46 AM
S. Korea pledges countermeasures on N. Korea-Russia military cooperation
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 08:40 AM
Rocket from Lebanon falls in open area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 07:06 AM
Shooting in Washington state leaves 5 dead; 15-year-old is in custody
By REUTERS
10/22/2024 05:52 AM
Two killed, one wounded in Kafr Kassem shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 05:28 AM
Five Hezbollah rockets fired at northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 04:58 AM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2024 01:48 AM